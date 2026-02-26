Igbo Wiktionary 200 Word Challenge (Asọmpi Mkpụrụokwu Narị Abụọ)

Asọmpi Mkpụrụokwu Narị Abụọ is an Igbo Wikimedia community-driven initiative aimed at strenghening Igbo language Visibility on Igbo Wiktionary. Asọmpi Mkpụrụokwu Narị Abụọ, which translates to “The 200-Word Challenge,” was organized to encourage contributors to document at least 200 Igbo words on Igbo Wiktionary. The initiative focused on the creation of Idioms and Proverbs, expanding entries, improving definitions, adding parts of speech, usage examples, and ensuring proper linking.

Why the Project

Igbo despite being spoken by millions remains underrepresented in digital knowledge spaces. Wiktionary, as a free and multilingual dictionary, offers an opportunity to preserve and promote Igbo vocabulary. Proverbs and idioms are among the most under-documented aspects on the Igbo Wikitionary space. Proverbs and idioms hold a central place in Igbo society. They are used to teach ethics, resolve conflicts, advise, and reflect communal wisdom. This initiative was organized to document Igbo Proverb and Idioms on Igbo Wiktionary for cultural preservation, Increase the quantity and quality of entries, promote language documentation and build contributors confidence.

Outcomes

Documenting Igbo proverbs on Wiktionary contributes to cultural preservation and provides generational knowledge transfer. The initiative encouraged contributors to document expressions that reflect how Igbo is used in real-life communication and cultural contexts. Asọmpi Mkpụrụokwu Narị Abụọ delivered measurable outcomes across multiple content categories on Igbo Wiktionary. During the challenge period, contributors collectively created and improved entries spanning four key categories: Ilu (proverb), Akpalaokwu (idioms), Anecdote- Ukabuilu and Numerals- ọnụọgụgụ

The outcomes of the initiative went beyond the number of entries created. It increased awareness of Igbo Wiktionary, built contributor confidence, and gave the Igbo proverb and idiom visibility on Wikimedia.

Call to Action

Asọmpi Mkpụrụokwu Narị Abụọ project tells us that language preservation is a shared responsibility. The documentation of Igbo words, phrases, idioms, and proverbs advance when it is driven by community participation.

We invite language speakers, educators, students, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts to join us in expanding Igbo Wiktionary. Whether by creating new entries, improving existing ones, or mentoring new contributors, every contribution helps strengthen the visibility and sustainability of Igbo in open knowledge spaces.

