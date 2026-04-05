The Wikimedia Usergroup Nigeria recently sponsored a successful event, “Naija Publish: Building the Nigerian Publishing Index on Wikidata,” aimed at documenting various Nigerian publishing companies on Wikidata. The event brought together participants to introduce them to Wikidata and share knowledge on how to document Nigerian publishing companies data on Wikidata.

The event was a significant step towards promoting the visibility and accessibility of Nigerian publishing industry information. By leveraging Wikidata, a free and open knowledge base, the project aims to create a comprehensive index of Nigerian publishing companies, making it easier for researchers, authors, and industry professionals to access and contribute to this information.

The success of this event highlights the growing interest in collaborative efforts to promote knowledge sharing and cultural preservation in Nigeria. This initiative is expected to inspire similar projects, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of Nigeria’s rich literary landscape.

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