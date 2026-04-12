The Igbo Wikimedians Usergroup organized an event/training session tagged “Knowledge Empowerment for the Future Generation: A Wiki for Youngsters Initiative held at St. Patrick’s college, Awka in Anambra State was a huge success.

About 20 youngsters students of the college who will be transitioning from secondary to tertiary education were immensely empowered with Wiki knowledge, to make their learning easier and more efficient.

There was active participation and the students were happy and willing to learn more about Wikipedia and its sister projects. It was a great, interactive and impactful training session where the students understood the wiki structure and they were willing to contribute to the open knowledge, they also gained hands-on experience in editing Wikidata

In all, the program achieved its goal of recruiting young and vibrant volunteer editors who are willing to contribute to the open knowledge and foster the sustainability of the Igbo language.

We also hope that this new initiative continues to grow bigger and stronger as we intend to expand to Youngsters students of other colleges.

Click the link below to read more about this project:

https://w.wiki/JH5Z

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