Naija Book Bank: A Resounding Success in Cataloguing Nigerian Publications and ISBNs on Wikidata

In a significant step toward preserving and digitizing Nigeria’s rich literary heritage, the Igbo Wikimedians Usergroup successfully organized the Naija Book Bank: Cataloguing Nigerian Publications & ISBNs event. Held as a physical initiative, the project aimed to document and enrich Wikidata with essential information about Nigerian books, making them more visible and accessible to the global knowledge community.

Event Highlights

The event kicked off on Sunday, 22nd March 2026, at 12:00 PM UTC+1 in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, with a vibrant physical gathering of Wikimedians. It ran through Sunday, 29th March 2026, creating a full week of focused editing and collaboration.

With over 10 dedicated participants, the project focused on documenting Nigerian books using data from the National Library of Nigeria. Activities included training on Wikidata item creation, adding bibliographic details (titles, authors, publishers, publication years, covers, and ISBNs), and building global Wikimedia accounts for newcomers.

Why This Matters

Wikidata serves as the backbone for many Wikimedia projects, powering infoboxes on Wikipedia, enabling data-driven research, and facilitating discoverability. Many Nigerian books previously lacked structured entries, limiting their visibility to researchers, librarians, students, and readers worldwide. The Naija Book Bank project directly contributes to closing this gap, promoting open knowledge, and supporting cultural preservation in Nigeria.

Participants left the event not only with new skills but also with a sense of ownership over Nigeria’s literary contributions to the global commons.

Key Outcomes and Impact

By systematically cataloguing these works, the project addressed a notable content gap, ensuring that Nigerian literature, spanning diverse genres, authors, and publishers, gains better representation in the world’s largest structured knowledge base.

134 new items created for Nigerian book publications

new items created for Nigerian book publications 1,032 total edits made on Wikidata

total edits made on Wikidata Strengthened community skills and volunteer retention among new and young contributors.

The event was a clear success! Participants actively created and improved numerous Wikidata items, adding valuable bibliographic data and ISBNs that will benefit future editors and users. The engagement and quality of contributions exceeded expectations.

This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the Igbo Wikimedians Usergroup to promote Igbo language and culture while extending impact across Nigerian and African knowledge spaces. It builds on the group’s ongoing efforts in Wikidata training and content creation.

A special thank you to all participants, trainers, and supporters who made this possible. Your contributions help ensure that Nigerian stories and scholarship are not lost but celebrated and shared openly.

Looking Ahead

The success of Naija Book Bank inspires continued momentum. The Igbo Wikimedians Usergroup plans to build on this foundation with follow-up edit-a-thons, expanded training sessions, and collaborations with libraries and publishers across Nigeria.

We invite more Wikimedians, librarians, authors, and book enthusiasts to join future projects. Together, we can grow the “Naija Book Bank” on Wikidata into a comprehensive, reliable resource.

Join the movement! Create your Wikimedia account today and start contributing to Nigerian knowledge on Wikidata.

For more details about the event, visit the Event page: https://w.wiki/JGL8

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