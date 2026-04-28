Celebrating World Poetry Day with Igbo Wikimedians: Poetry, Culture, and Collaboration

On March 21st, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group hosted a vibrant and impactful World Poetry Day celebration, bringing together over 35 enthusiastic participants to explore the power of poetry in preserving and promoting the Igbo language.

The event featured a well-rounded program that combined seminar/training sessions, poem recitation, and an engaging edit-a-thon on Igbo Wikiquote. Participants were introduced to Wikiquote editing and trained on how to contribute effectively, with a focus on documenting poets from around the world in the Igbo language.

Highlights

A highlight of the day was a captivating poem recitation by a guest poet, which set the tone for creativity and cultural appreciation. The edit-a-thon that followed saw participants actively contributing to Igbo Wikiquote, improving content and expanding knowledge representation.

The program was facilitated by Senator Choko, whose guidance ensured a smooth and productive session. The event also created a welcoming and collaborative atmosphere, complemented by refreshments and the distribution of souvenirs to participants.

Impact

Impact at a glance:

Pages created: 353 , Pages edited: 436 , Total edits: 901 , Pages improved: 83 , Editors: 42

This celebration was a beautiful blend of creativity, culture, and community effort—highlighting poetry as a powerful tool for language preservation and knowledge sharing. The contributions made during the event continue to strengthen the presence of Igbo language content on Wikiquote.

Goals

The Igbo Wikimedians User Group remains committed to promoting indigenous language content and fostering inclusive participation across Wikimedia projects.

For more details, visit the event page; https://ig.wikipedia.org/wiki/Event:World_Poetry_Day_2026_Celebration_in_Igbo_Wikimedians_User_Group

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