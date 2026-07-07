Celebrating Delta State’s Natural Heritage: Thank you for making Wiki Loves Earth 2026 a success!



Wiki Loves Earth 2026 in Delta State has officially wrapped in Delta State, and what a journey it was. From the mangrove forests of Delta to the mines and wildlife/forest reserves including the landscape scenery across our communities, you showed up, cameras in hand, to document the beauty of our environment for the world to see.



Your lenses gave “Earth” a face. For too long, African ecosystems have been underrepresented online. You helped change that.

These photos don’t just sit in a gallery, they will be used on Wikipedia to tell Delta’s environmental story to millions of readers globally.

We kicked off on the 11th of June 2026 where we took a photo walk to capture ‘Mgbala Stream’ as well as a mining site for Nigerian local stones mainly used for building constructions.

The campaign was wrapped off on 14th June 2026 with an exciting training session for newbies on Wikimedia Commons. Participants also had hands on experience on how to upload captured natural photos for Wiki Loves Earth.

These new volunteer participants were stunned by the activities and projects of the Wikimedia Foundation and decided to give contributing to free knowledge a chance.

The Impact: More Than Photos

Wiki Loves Earth 2026 in Delta State was about more than a contest.

New editors joined : Many participants uploaded for the first time and are now active Wikimedians eager to learn and contribute.

: Many participants uploaded for the first time and are now active Wikimedians eager to learn and contribute. Underrepresented content grew : We filled gaps on Delta’s biodiversity, wetlands, and conservation areas through this campaign.

: We filled gaps on Delta’s biodiversity, wetlands, and conservation areas through this campaign. Awareness raised: The campaign sparked conversations on why we must document and protect our natural heritage now, because if we do not, the future generation might be left with little or no knowledge.

The photo contest may be over, but the work continues. All valid photos are now part of the global Wiki Loves Earth archive.

View our beautiful photos from Wiki Loves Earth 2026 in Delta State here!

We say Modupe, Imela, Ese: Thank you, to every participant, volunteer, partner, and supporter for making this campaign a success.

Let’s keep capturing Delta. Let’s keep sharing knowledge.



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