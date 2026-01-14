Diff 放假到 2026

真得是新的一年降臨嗎？我們給伺服器、自己一段數週的休息時間，再次歡迎大家迎來 2026 年。
Diff 會從 12 月 19 日進入冬眠直到新年來臨，我們會到 1 月 5 日再次刊登新文章。如果你是從現在到 19 日之間發佈新文章，能夠安排預約發佈，但之後發佈的文章則要等到新的一年。
如同以往，我們感謝閱讀與訂閱 Diff 的讀者，感謝花上無數小時撰寫、編輯、審核以及發佈文章的貢獻者。
這邊列出幾點有趣的 Diff 數據。
2025 年，Diff 發佈 1,892 篇部落格文章，比起 2024 年多出 200 多篇。來自 500 位作者超過 20 種語言。
總計 237,865 訪問者與 551,705 閱覽量。1 我們總計有 1,183 位 Diff 訂閱者。如果你想收到 Diff 電子報信件，你可以在這裡訂閱。
Diff 讀者都在閱讀那幾篇文章呢？這裡列出 2025 年出版十大最多人閱讀的文章。
- 爬蟲如何影響維基媒體專案的運作 (How crawlers impact the operations of the Wikimedia projects)
- 維基百科新使用者趨勢 (New User Trends on Wikipedia)
- 認識 2025 年度維基人 (Meet the Wikimedians of the Year 2025)
- 確保人工智慧服務人類，並且知識仍具有人性的：維基媒體基會出版維基媒體專案受到人工智慧與機器學習影響的人權影響評估 (Making sure AI serves people and knowledge stays human: Wikimedia Foundation publishes a Human Rights Impact Assessment on the interaction of AI and machine learning with Wikimedia projects)
- 加強維基百科中立觀點的立場 (Strengthening Wikipedia’s neutral point of view)
- 強調維基媒體基金會的轉型之路 (Marking a transition at the Wikimedia Foundation)
- 使用隱私工程賦與現代使用者體驗測試與捍衛網路攻擊 (Using privacy engineering to enable modern usability testing and defend against network attacks)
- 歡迎維基媒體基金會新任 CEO (Welcoming the Wikimedia Foundation’s new CEO)
- 2025年全球趨勢 (Global Trends 2025)
- WikiAsteroids：將維基百科帶到街機上 (WikiAsteroids: Bringing Wikipedia to Life in an Arcade Cabinet)
來自全球各地的讀者閱讀 Diff 文章，以下為全球閱讀 Diff 文章的前 20 名閱讀量來源國家。
- 美國
- 德國
- 中國
- 印度
- 日本
- 英國
- 加拿大
- 印度尼西亞
- 巴西
- 菲律賓
- 法國
- 墨西哥
- 奈及利亞
- 西班牙
- 孟加拉
- 荷蘭
- 迦納
- 臺灣
- 澳洲
- 義大利
我們明年見！
再一次為貢獻 Diff 的人獻上最誠致的祝福。而從新人到老手，祝福身體健康萬事如意，我們 1 月 5 日再次見面。
- 我們有觀察來自機器人的流量顯著影響到統計數字。 ↩︎
